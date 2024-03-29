Jamia appoints Lari as officiating registrar, wait for new V-C continues

NEW DELHI: Mohammad Hadis Lari has been appointed as the officiating registrar as per the official notification of the Jamia Millia Islamia University issued on Thursday.

The notification issued by the Varsity states, “Keeping in view the peculiar and emergent situation arising out of the Court cases pending against the University challenging the age of superannuation for the post of Registrar as provided under Statute 5 (2) of the JMI Act, 1988 and in the interest of smooth administration of the University, the Officiating Vice Chancellor, JMI, in terms of provisions contained under Statute 5 (3) of JMI Act, 1988, is pleased to appoint Mohd Hadis Lari, Deputy Registrar, as Officiating Registrar with immediate effect.

Additionally, the Officiating Vice Chancellor has issued the following orders: Professor Nazim Husain Al-Jafri is relieved from the duties of Officiating Registrar with immediate effect.

Instructions are given to Professor Nazim Husain Al-Jafri to continue as Professor in the Department of History and Culture, JMI, until further orders or subject to the outcome of LPA No. 263 of 2022 titled “Mohd Javed Malik Vs. JMI & Ors.” pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. Instructions were issued to Professor Nazim Husain Al-Jafri to hand over the charge to Mohd Hadis Lari.

