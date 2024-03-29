L-G Saxena asks cops to probe Shrinate’s Kangana remark

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena has sought a detailed probe by Delhi Police into the alleged defamatory social media post made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. The L-G’s move is based on a complaint received from BJP candidate from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Bansuri made a complaint to the L-G seeking a probe and registration of an FIR against Shrinate for “outraging the modesty of a woman.”

The L-G has forwarded the complaint to Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and directed him to carry out the investigation “scientifically” to ascertain the truth behind the episode and also the subsequent claims made by Shrinate, denying her involvement,” a senior Raj Niwas official said.

A controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Shrinate’s accounts against Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi. Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.