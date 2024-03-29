Murder solved: Two held for killing restaurant owner in Usmanpur

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of two budding criminals, the Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder of a restaurant owner in the Usmanpur area of the city over an enmity.

The accused were identified as Sumit alias Monu (21), and Deepak alias Mohit (22) -- both residents of Brahmpuri. Multiple bullets were pumped into 32-year-old Sanjay, who owned a restaurant named ‘Goa Bar’ in the New Usmanpur area.

Police said that seven empty shells, four lead pieces and one live round of 7.65 mm were found at the spot.

According to officials, Sanjay’s brother Nitin was informed by a friend that he had been shot near Hanuman Mandir Wali Gali service Road, 2nd pusta Usmanpur on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, at about 12:05 a.m. When Nitin reached the spot, he found his brother lying injured bleeding profusely.

He had sustained injuries in his head, right shoulder, right elbow and right-side abdomen area. Sanjay was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said that based on CCTV footage and specific information, a team apprehended two muderers named Sumit and Deepak from the ground near Jag Pravesh Hospital on Wednesday.

Both accused, along with another associate, were implicated in the murder of Sanjay. During interrogation, they revealed that they resided in the same vicinity as the victim, and harboured grudges against him.