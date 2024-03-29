Punjab excise officials arm-twisted wholesalers: Enforcement Directorate

7\][PUYTRNEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday alleged that some wholesalers in the national capital were arm-twisted by senior Punjab excise officials after the former refused to pay bribes in connection to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 21-22.

The disclosure was made by the agency before the Rouse Avenue Court while seeking extension in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s custody, which was later granted till April 1.

“The factories of these wholesalers were either shut down or not allowed to dispatch their goods in Punjab by Punjab excise officials when the demands of bribes were not fulfilled in Delhi,” it read.

The probe agency in its remand application said that during Kejriwal’s six-day custody, summons were issued to senior excise officials in Punjab in connection with the case. It has been alleged that all three officials were involved in devising Punjab’s excise policy in 2022. However, they could not appear before the ED apparently due to hooch tragedy in Sangrur, Punjab.

The ED had summoned three Punjab officials, IAS officers, KAP Sinha and Varun Roojam, and additional excise commissioner Naresh Dubey. Previously, the trio had been summoned by the ED in relation to the same case in 2022.