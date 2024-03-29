Who is Sunita Kejriwal, and why have we been hearing her name?

NEW DELHI: After Arvind Kejriwal, the incumbent Chief Minister, is arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’ on March 21 and remanded to ED custody for six days by the Rouse Avenue Court, whispers over who may succeed him to the post begin to float in political circles. And the first name on the list of probable candidates, Sunita Kejriwal.
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the Chief Minister, comes to the fore a day after the arrest, when she condemns the ED’s action on social media, stating, “This is a betrayal to the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything.”
Sunita, a 1994-batch Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, served in the Income Tax (I-T) department for 22 years before opting for voluntary retirement in 2016. She has been consistently seen by her husband, particularly during significant events like the India Against Corruption movement and his electoral victories in Delhi.
Following her husband’s arrest, Sunita held a press conference where she delivered Kejriwal’s message while seated in the chair used by the CM for press briefings, prompting speculations about her potential promotion to the CM’s post. Although the CM has not announced his resignation, Sunita’s probable rise to the rank cannot be dismissed if Kejriwal resigns in coming days.
Sunita Kejriwal, aged 58, began her professional journey as an IRS officer in 1995, meeting Arvind during a training program in Bhopal. She held the position of commissioner of I-T in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Delhi before her retirement. Regarding her academic background, official records indicate that she holds a master’s degree in Zoology.
On March 27, she held another press conference, reiterating Arvind Kejriwal’s message. In her address, she stated, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will reveal evidence in court on March 28 regarding the alleged liquor scam.”
After Kejriwal’s arrest, Sunita seems more proactive, taking prominent steps to connect with the people of Delhi. Despite comparisons drawn by the opposition BJP, between her actions and those of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Sunita is actively conveying Kejriwal’s message to the public. She has been playing a crucial role since her husband’s arrest, leading to speculation that she might assume the CM’s post if Kejriwal resigns or is dismissed.
‘He’s not keeping well’
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita on Thursday claimed he is not keeping well and is being “harassed a lot”. Sunita Kejriwal, who had come for her husband’s court hearing, told reporters, “He has not been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This tyranny won’t last and people will give a reply.” Earlier on Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the chief minister’s ED custody till April 1.