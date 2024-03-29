Who is Sunita Kejriwal, and why have we been hearing her name?

NEW DELHI: After Arvind Kejriwal, the incumbent Chief Minister, is arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’ on March 21 and remanded to ED custody for six days by the Rouse Avenue Court, whispers over who may succeed him to the post begin to float in political circles. And the first name on the list of probable candidates, Sunita Kejriwal.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the Chief Minister, comes to the fore a day after the arrest, when she condemns the ED’s action on social media, stating, “This is a betrayal to the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything.”

Sunita, a 1994-batch Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, served in the Income Tax (I-T) department for 22 years before opting for voluntary retirement in 2016. She has been consistently seen by her husband, particularly during significant events like the India Against Corruption movement and his electoral victories in Delhi.