AAP should apologise, not portray CM as martyr: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party should apologise to the people of Delhi, and the country as a whole, rather than portraying the arrest of incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a “sacrifice”.

“Instead of apologising to the public for embarrassment, the party is now trying to portray Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest as a sacrifice,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachedva said.

He said that the AAP is now confusing people by bringing the Chief Minister’s wife to the forefront to garner sympathy and holding press conferences which are “devoid of any logic”.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the Chief Minister, held a press conference after her husband Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED. In a televised address, she delivered Kejriwal’s message while seated in the chair used by the Chief Minister for press briefings, prompting speculations about her potential promotion to the CM’s post.