AAP should apologise, not portray CM as martyr: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party should apologise to the people of Delhi, and the country as a whole, rather than portraying the arrest of incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a “sacrifice”.
“Instead of apologising to the public for embarrassment, the party is now trying to portray Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest as a sacrifice,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachedva said.
He said that the AAP is now confusing people by bringing the Chief Minister’s wife to the forefront to garner sympathy and holding press conferences which are “devoid of any logic”.
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the Chief Minister, held a press conference after her husband Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED. In a televised address, she delivered Kejriwal’s message while seated in the chair used by the Chief Minister for press briefings, prompting speculations about her potential promotion to the CM’s post.
Although the CM has not announced his resignation, Sunita’s probable rise to the rank cannot be dismissed if Kejriwal resigns in the days to come.
Sachdeva said that the Aam Aadmi Party has launched WhatsApp numbers to connect with the wife of Arvind Kejriwal in an attempt to garner public sympathy for the arrested Chief Minister. Common people are unlikely to share their comments on these numbers, the BJP chief jibed, saying only those associated with the Aam Aadmi Party will send their sympathies on these numbers.
“If Kejriwal is in jail, then it is a matter of contemplation how WhatsApp messages will reach him, all this is just a campaign of AAP to stay relevant in the news,” the state BJP chief said.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate till April 1. Two days later on March 31, the India bloc will stage a massive protest at Ramlila ground.