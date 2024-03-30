Encroachment, traffic mess key issues in Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: Chandni Chowk, the Mughal city in old Delhi, known for its history, unique culture and cuisine, sprawling market and century-old houses and buildings, has unfortunately made its name for traffic congestion, encroachments, illegal constructions, beggary and pickpocketing.
The main road, redeveloped recently with a heritage meant to attract tourists and solve traffic jams, remains occupied by beggars and homeless.
Residents have repeatedly raised issues with the concerned authorities. Though the police have increased patrolling and checking, the administration has conducted anti-encroachment drives, and the traffic police have deployed more personnel, several issues remain unresolved.
“The situation is alarming. The entire redeveloped stretch is full of drug addicts lying all over the place harassing visitors and indulging in snatching, pickpocketing all day,” Sanjay Bhargava, the president of Chandni Chowk Market Traders Association, said.
“It’s a complete Jungle raj. Vehicles move freely during prohibited hours, and footpaths are fully encroached upon. The PWD has failed to remove encroachment despite passing the orders. The entire area has been plagued. We hope the government soon remove and rehabilitate drug addicts, homeless and vagabonds to maintain the prestige of the heritage walled city,” Bhargava said.
The BJP has replaced its sitting MP and two-time consecutive winner Dr Harsh Vardhan and infused Praveen Khandelwal, a Delhi-based businessman, member of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and debutant in politics.
Khandelwal says his top priorities are promoting ease of doing business, simplifying taxation processes, and advocating for more relaxed licensing norms for firms operating in the area.
Under the seat-sharing agreement between AAP and Congress, the constituency has been assigned to the latter, which has yet to announce its candidate.
Background
Chandni Chowk is the smallest constituency in the national capital in terms of area. It is made up of 10 assembly constituency segments. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr Vardhan defeated his nearest rival, Jai Prakash Agarwal, by over two lakh votes. In the 2014 general elections, the former union minister defeated AAP former leader Ashutosh by a margin of over 1.30 lakh votes. Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal held the seat consecutively in 2004 and 2009.
BJP dropped two-time MP Dr Harsh Vardhan
