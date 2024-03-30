Encroachment, traffic mess key issues in Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: Chandni Chowk, the Mughal city in old Delhi, known for its history, unique culture and cuisine, sprawling market and century-old houses and buildings, has unfortunately made its name for traffic congestion, encroachments, illegal constructions, beggary and pickpocketing.

The main road, redeveloped recently with a heritage meant to attract tourists and solve traffic jams, remains occupied by beggars and homeless.

Residents have repeatedly raised issues with the concerned authorities. Though the police have increased patrolling and checking, the administration has conducted anti-encroachment drives, and the traffic police have deployed more personnel, several issues remain unresolved.

“The situation is alarming. The entire redeveloped stretch is full of drug addicts lying all over the place harassing visitors and indulging in snatching, pickpocketing all day,” Sanjay Bhargava, the president of Chandni Chowk Market Traders Association, said.

“It’s a complete Jungle raj. Vehicles move freely during prohibited hours, and footpaths are fully encroached upon. The PWD has failed to remove encroachment despite passing the orders. The entire area has been plagued. We hope the government soon remove and rehabilitate drug addicts, homeless and vagabonds to maintain the prestige of the heritage walled city,” Bhargava said.