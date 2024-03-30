Home-cooked food not provided to BRS leader K Kavitha, court seeks jail’s reply

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court has sought a response from the Tihar prison authorities on a plea by BRS leader K Kavitha alleging that despite court orders, she was not provided access to certain items, including home-cooked food and mattress, in jail.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kavitha had moved a plea seeking access to some items because of her medical condition. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had then passed an order directing the concerned superintendent of Tihar Jail to permit Kavitha to have home-cooked food, mattress, slippers, clothes, bedsheet, books, blanket, pen, paper, jewellery and medicines “in accordance with rules”.

Kavitha, however, filed a fresh plea on Thursday, saying the court order allowing her access to these items was not followed. “However, in complete defiance of the March 26 order, none of the articles as directed by the court were provided or allowed to be carried by the applicant (Kavitha),” the application said.

“Further, the applicant has not been even allowed to carry spectacles and her ‘jap mala’ to the jail,” the plea added. The plea underlined that the court’s directions allowing her access to these items were passed because she was suffering from various health ailments.

On Thursday, the judge sought a response from the Tihar prison authorities and posted the matter for further hearing on Saturday.

After being arrested by the ED from Hyderabad, Kavitha was sent to seven-day ED custody on March 16 which was extended by three days last Saturday. On March 26, she was remanded in judicial custody till April 9.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha was a key member of the ‘South Group’, accused of bringing AAP leaders in return for a big share of liquor licences in national capital.