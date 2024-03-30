Soul sisters

At the cusp of Women’s History Month and National Poetry Writing Month, Anita R Ratnam’s ‘Naachiyar Next’ pays homage to Andal, the 7th-century Tamil woman poet and saint from Kothai. “She is a revered poet in the south and the only woman saint to have her temple. She is relatively unknown in the north so my performance aims to bridge this gap,” says the 69-year-old dancer, who has also pioneered a dance form, ‘neo-Bharatam’, which is an amalgamation of different dance forms.

Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Ratnam began dancing at the age of three, informally trained under Rai Narayan, a guru and family friend. “My mother loved dance but could not pursue it as her father did not allow it. She vowed to introduce dance to her daughter if she had one,” she says.

Ratnam had her Arangetram — the debut on-stage performance of a dancer — at nine. She later trained under Adyar Lakshman, a student of the famous Kalakshetra centre of Chennai.

In 1976, she pursued a master’s degree in theatre and television from the University of New Orleans, in the US. She then worked as a TV producer for WNJU, a Spanish-language channel, for 10 years. There, she produced a Saturday morning show featuring Indian news and cultural programmes, and realised the difficulty in contacting celebrated Indian artists. Upon her return to India in 1990, she curated a phonebook with addresses and contact details of over a thousand dancers, leading to the creation of Narthaki, a dance web portal, in 2000. “People want to connect with dancers for events but do not know where to look. That is why I started the phonebook and later launched the web portal,”she explains.