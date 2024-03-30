Worried over low turnout, EC ropes in RWAs to push voting in South Delhi

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi constituency, home to several posh areas, markets, and government colonies, fares poorly when it comes to exercising universal franchise.

The comparatively low voting turnout in the constituency has been posing a challenge for the Election Commission of India (ECI). This time, the ECI has devised several plans to encourage voters. Officials said that under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, election officers have planned various activities to engage voters.

“The flip flop we record in the voting pattern of the constituency is a challenge to break. There has been an increase and decrease in the voting percentage in parliamentary elections. In 2014, enthusiasm among voters was witnessed, which led to over 62% voting, which dropped in the next election of 2019 to over 58%. To overcome this challenge, we plan to engage RWAs and start door-to-door campaigning to sensitize voters in South Delhi. In the coming days, we will also set up multiple camps in the area,” an official said.