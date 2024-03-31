Breaking stereotypes, women turnout matches men

NEW DELHI: One of the major takeaways of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was the women’s voter turnout. As the number indicates—60.1 per cent against 60.8 per cent of men—not only did they come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, but they also almost matched the percentage of their male counterparts.

When three constituencies—New Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi—are to be considered, more women stepped out to cast their votes than men.

Similarly, the difference in turnout between men and women was even more minor in the 2020 assembly elections. While 62.6 per cent of male voters cast their votes, 62.5 per cent of women exercised their franchise. Notably, there were 25 assembly segments out of 70, where women voters outnumbered their male counterparts.

While taking their views on the coming Lok Sabha polls, this newspaper found that several women in the national capital believe that the election manifestos should offer more than safety issues for women folk. For Delhi’s women, strict measures to ensure their safety remained the primary expectation from the new government, followed by access to better health-care facilities, more women’s colleges and a control on inflation.

One of the residents of East Delhi, Uzaira, a special educator, shared, “Some major women-related issues for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls should include gender equality and address disparities in pay, opportunities, and representation in various sectors. Secondly, the laws should be strictly enforced to ensure the safety and security of women, including combating harassment and violence.”