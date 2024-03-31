Breaking stereotypes, women turnout matches men

NEW DELHI: One of the major takeaways of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was the women’s voter turnout. As the number indicates—60.1 per cent against 60.8 per cent of men—not only did they come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, but they also almost matched the percentage of their male counterparts.
When three constituencies—New Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi—are to be considered, more women stepped out to cast their votes than men.
Similarly, the difference in turnout between men and women was even more minor in the 2020 assembly elections. While 62.6 per cent of male voters cast their votes, 62.5 per cent of women exercised their franchise. Notably, there were 25 assembly segments out of 70, where women voters outnumbered their male counterparts.
While taking their views on the coming Lok Sabha polls, this newspaper found that several women in the national capital believe that the election manifestos should offer more than safety issues for women folk. For Delhi’s women, strict measures to ensure their safety remained the primary expectation from the new government, followed by access to better health-care facilities, more women’s colleges and a control on inflation.
One of the residents of East Delhi, Uzaira, a special educator, shared, “Some major women-related issues for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls should include gender equality and address disparities in pay, opportunities, and representation in various sectors. Secondly, the laws should be strictly enforced to ensure the safety and security of women, including combating harassment and violence.”
“Health and reproductive rights are another set of important issues that everyone must discuss regressively. Another is education. We need to promote access to quality education for girls and women, including addressing dropout rates and improving literacy,” she added.
Meanwhile, Sheerin Zaman, a professor of Economics at GLA University Noida, shared her opinion on women’s political participation, issues, and political voices.
“Women’s Reservation Act was passed last September. It was speculated that the act could be a milestone in the history of the women’s rights movement in the country. But I think the story is different at the ground level as the act remains on paper and cannot be implemented on time, like before the elections. In a male-dominated society, it is essential that more women leaders could come forward since women have great leadership skills,” Zaman said.
The AAP government announced Mahila Samman Yojana in the budget, promising a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to women above 18 and proudly promoting their free travel on public buses. Free bus service and a free-ride policy aim to increase the number of females in the labour force. However, women commuters believe this kind of free service is ineffective.
One of the daily commuters, Radhika Kumar, said, “Women daily humiliation face from the male passengers for availing the fare-free pink tickets. It is not as easy as it seems. Getting into a bus is more difficult as the driver hardly stops at every stop.”
What women want
Addressing the education gap by formulating more inclusive policies
Financial empowerment especially in rural areas. Encouraging micro financing and skilling
Safety is another concern
Period poverty—as per a survey conducted by Unicef in 2011 only 13% girls in India knew about menstruation before the menarche.
Glass ceiling- which is also a global issue. Mostly prevalent in Urban areas.