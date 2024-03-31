Patrachar school students in trouble from next session

NEW DELHI: Several students in CBSE’s Patrachar Vidyalayas are staring at an uncertain future as exams are set to be discontinued from the upcoming academic session.

Patrachar Vidyalayas under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) specifically cater to students who cannot complete their education in regular mode due to various constraints, holding weekend classes and classes in distance learning mode.

Following the CBSE’s decision, taken late last year as per sources, to discontinue exams, students enrolled in these institutions find themselves in a lurch. These students, most of them hailing from low-income families, have little access to formal education.

In Delhi, students who have failed in classes 9 to 12 for two years in a row and not granted readmission in their respective schools, are encouraged to join these institutions to complete their education.

CBSE officials shared that the reason for discontinuing the scheme is the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The documents show, under the NEP, the component of internal assessment has been incorporated into all subjects.

Candidates of Patrachar Vidyalayas cannot be assessed for the internal assessment component, as it’s not part of their curriculum; hence, results under the current scheme are incorrect.

Meanwhile, sources also shared that the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government has submitted a representation to the CBSE, requesting it to continue its affiliation with the Patrachar Vidyalaya beyond 2025 in favour of those students who cannot continue schooling as regular students due to socio-economic reasons.

Patrachar Vidyalayas in the city have offered the CBSE to only allow them to continue to operate as a correspondence schools and withdraw all special concessions allotted to it.

No provision under NEP

