Shuffling between two MPs, Lajpat Nagar residents in fix

NEW DELHI: Built to house refugees coming from Pakistan after partition, Lajpat Nagar is now not only one of the upscale localities in the southern part of the city but also home to one of the largest garment markets—Central Market.

It also houses colonies such as Amar Colony, Dayanand Colony, Double Storey, National Park, and Vikram Vihar. The majority of the residents are in businesses dominated by Punjabis, Khatris, and Sindhis.

Moreover, Lajpat Nagar is one such locality with two members of parliament (MPs) since it’s divided into two constituencies: East and New Delhi. The residents complain that due to dual constituency, their grievances keep shuffling between the MPs and, most of the time, remain unresolved.

Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Lajpat nagar who also runs a business, said even though the market and residential area are unified, due to the asymmetrical boundaries, people in the same ward have to approach different MPs for common issues.

“A part of our area comes into New Delhi, and the remaining falls into East Delhi. In fact, in Lajpat 1 & 2, multiple blocks are divided into separate constituencies. We face multiple issues due to this non-uniform division. Suppose if a reconstruction of roads is needed, then we have to approach different MPs since the same road falls into two constituencies,” he said.