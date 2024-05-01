5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches underway

NEW DELHI/NOIDA: Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after six of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj, Amity School in Saket and Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30 have received bomb threats via email, they said.

All schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails, Delhi Police officials said.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of fire brigade have been rushed to the schools in Delhi and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.