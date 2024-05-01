77-yr-old ‘murderer-turned-saint’ held from Rishikesh 27 years after crime

NEW DELHI: On the run for over 27 years, the escapades of a murderer-turned-saint finally came to an end on the banks of the Ganga after Delhi Police sleuths apprehended the 77-year-old accused at a ‘ghat’ in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

The incident dates back to 1997 when a man identified as Kishan Lal was killed by his brother-in-law Tillu and one Ramu in Tughlakabad extension in Delhi. Both Tillu and Ramu escaped the scene and were absconding. A local court had later declared them as proclaimed offenders. The case went cold.

Recently, the Election Commission issued directions to authorities to trace wanted and absconding accused and parole jumpers in heinous cases in the wake of Lok Sabha elections.

A team of Crime Branch was formed and tasked to gather intelligence on such offenders. Then came a tip-off. The name of a proclaimed offender absconding for 27 years in a murder case, Tillu, resurfaced from the reaches of amnesia.

The intelligence on Tillu was further developed and after technical analysis, the cops zeroed in on a mobile number, which had no permanent location, and frequently moved between places. Besides, the mobile phone was switched off most of the time.