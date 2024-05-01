Bansuri, Sahiram file nominations

NEW DELHI: Thirteen more candidates filed their nomination papers on the second day of nominations, including BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj from the New Delhi constituency and AAP’s Sahiram Pehalwan from the South Delhi seat, on Tuesday.
The papers were submitted with full election flavour by the candidates, as both held respective roadshows.
Bansuri, the daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, disclosed her wealth of over Rs 19 crore, including Rs 11.27 crore in movable assets and over Rs 8 crore in immovable assets, in her election affidavit. She possesses 1/6th of joint property in Palwal (Haryana) valued at Rs 99.34 lakh and three flats, including two at Jantar Mantar and one at Hailey Road in Delhi.
She also owns two vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz purchased in 2023. In her Income Tax return filed for the year 2022-23, she revealed her income as Rs 68.28 lakh.
A lawyer by profession, she earned her Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree from the University of Warwick, UK. She also has a graduate diploma in Law from London.
AAPs’ Sahi Ram Pehalwan, aged 63, is an MLA from the Tughalaqbad constituency. In his affidavit, he declared that his main sources of income were his salary and allowances as legislature, interest on savings accounts, and rent. According to his affidavit, Pehalwan owns movable assets of Rs 34.80 lakh and Rs 1.04 crore as immovable assets. His total liability stood at Rs 3.20 lakh.
Further, his affidavit showed he passed class XI from a government school and had no criminal case pending against him.
According to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office, a total of 26 candidates have so far filed nomination papers for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Six candidates have filed the nomination papers from Chandni Chowk seat so far, while just one candidate filed his papers from the South Delhi constituency.