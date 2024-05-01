Bansuri, Sahiram file nominations

NEW DELHI: Thirteen more candidates filed their nomination papers on the second day of nominations, including BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj from the New Delhi constituency and AAP’s Sahiram Pehalwan from the South Delhi seat, on Tuesday.

The papers were submitted with full election flavour by the candidates, as both held respective roadshows.

Bansuri, the daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, disclosed her wealth of over Rs 19 crore, including Rs 11.27 crore in movable assets and over Rs 8 crore in immovable assets, in her election affidavit. She possesses 1/6th of joint property in Palwal (Haryana) valued at Rs 99.34 lakh and three flats, including two at Jantar Mantar and one at Hailey Road in Delhi.

She also owns two vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz purchased in 2023. In her Income Tax return filed for the year 2022-23, she revealed her income as Rs 68.28 lakh.