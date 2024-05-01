Foot notes from Delhi

In one of her routine Instagram scrolls, 48-year-old Ritu Bhanot stumbled upon a post by City Girls Who Walk Delhi, inviting women to join a group walk in the city. Intriguing as it was, she hesitated; after all, it meant walking with strangers. Despite her initial reluctance, she mustered the courage to attend her first walk in December last year at the Hauz Khas Deer Park — a decision that would change her life.

“It made me feel like I was back in college,” she recalls. Through the walk, Bhanot found a new circle of friends with whom she now explores different places in Delhi. “I’ve lived in this city for 20 years but never really had the chance to explore. After getting married, women often get caught up in household chores. Now that my kids have grown up and my husband is busy with work, I finally have the time to do something for myself. So, I decided to join this walk and meet like-minded people. Now, I go out with them, share life experiences, and celebrate our victories, big and small, together.” Like Bhanot, many women have found their “girl gangs” through these walks.

Getting started

“I started these walks because I wanted to keep myself busy on weekends. Coming out of a long relationship that fell apart, I felt the need to stay occupied, especially on weekends,” says 28-year-old Manisha Kalra, a marketing manager, who founded the walk in March last year, after she discovered an Instagram page called City Girls Who Walk, managed by fitness trainer Brianna Joye of New York. Kalra was inspired to bring a similar concept to Delhi.

“I decided to start it myself. So, I posted on my Instagram, inviting women to join me for a walk,” she explains. The first walk took place on March 25 at Lodhi Garden. “I remember waiting outside gate no. 3, wondering if anyone would show up. To my surprise, seven women showed up,” she says.

This initial turnout motivated Kalra to continue. The group quickly grew; from seven, it became 15, then 30. As the weather improved, more people joined, with over a hundred participating at times.

“My goal was simple: to connect with like-minded women and create a safe space where we can share our experiences and support each other,” she says. These walks have, indeed, provided a safe space for many in this big city that to many, seems tough.