Foot notes from Delhi

In one of her routine Instagram scrolls, 48-year-old Ritu Bhanot stumbled upon a post by City Girls Who Walk Delhi, inviting women to join a group walk in the city. Intriguing as it was, she hesitated; after all, it meant walking with strangers. Despite her initial reluctance, she mustered the courage to attend her first walk in December last year at the Hauz Khas Deer Park — a decision that would change her life.
“It made me feel like I was back in college,” she recalls. Through the walk, Bhanot found a new circle of friends with whom she now explores different places in Delhi. “I’ve lived in this city for 20 years but never really had the chance to explore. After getting married, women often get caught up in household chores. Now that my kids have grown up and my husband is busy with work, I finally have the time to do something for myself. So, I decided to join this walk and meet like-minded people. Now, I go out with them, share life experiences, and celebrate our victories, big and small, together.” Like Bhanot, many women have found their “girl gangs” through these walks.
Getting started
“I started these walks because I wanted to keep myself busy on weekends. Coming out of a long relationship that fell apart, I felt the need to stay occupied, especially on weekends,” says 28-year-old Manisha Kalra, a marketing manager, who founded the walk in March last year, after she discovered an Instagram page called City Girls Who Walk, managed by fitness trainer Brianna Joye of New York. Kalra was inspired to bring a similar concept to Delhi.
“I decided to start it myself. So, I posted on my Instagram, inviting women to join me for a walk,” she explains. The first walk took place on March 25 at Lodhi Garden. “I remember waiting outside gate no. 3, wondering if anyone would show up. To my surprise, seven women showed up,” she says.
This initial turnout motivated Kalra to continue. The group quickly grew; from seven, it became 15, then 30. As the weather improved, more people joined, with over a hundred participating at times.
“My goal was simple: to connect with like-minded women and create a safe space where we can share our experiences and support each other,” she says. These walks have, indeed, provided a safe space for many in this big city that to many, seems tough.
Urban sisterhood
Bhaavya, 24, a senior analyst at EY in Patna, moved to the city for her job and found herself missing home. She joined a walk in May at Shanti Van and was pleasantly surprised by the support she received.
“I felt so alone in this city. But after my first walk, I felt incredibly happy. When I shared my homesickness, one of the girls asked if she could hug me. That’s when I realised how long it had been since I’d hugged someone. The walk provided the emotional support I needed,” she says.
These walks, in fact, offer more than just friendships; they are also designed to help women network. Neha Dhingra, 34, attended her first walk in January at Purana Qila while searching for new job opportunities. She befriended two HR professionals who are now assisting her with the switch.
Guneet Suri, 25, a Zumba instructor, discovered the walk in April last year and gained new students for her classes. “When the girls found out I teach Zumba, they wanted to join my classes. It helped me get a bunch of new students. I even conducted two workshops with Manisha,” she adds.
“These walks not only provide job opportunities to women seeking a change but also create a safe, non-judgmental space where women are encouraged to take a break,” says Suri.
An empowered community
Kalra’s walks are helping women in more ways than one, and mainly to find an emotional support system that they didn’t know how to tap. “It’s so liberating to discuss our feelings without fear of judgment. I’m over 30, and the pressure to get married is intense. But it’s comforting to know I’m not alone in feeling anxious about it. There are others like me,” says Dhingra.
City Girls Who Walk, Delhi, celebrated its anniversary last month with a ‘Sakhi in Saree and Sneakers’ walk, in collaboration with Skechers.
The group has 22.5k Instagram followers and over 3,000 members connected through WhatsApp groups and channels. Kalra is now focusing on organising more indoor activities as summer peaks. Up next is a puppy yoga workshop with Pawasana, an organisation that combines the benefits of yoga with the joy of spending time with Indie puppies from shelters and NGOs, scheduled for April 28.