Kondli–border village where farmers protest crippled normal life

NEW DELHI: Panic gripped Delhi’s border area Kondli earlier this year when farmers of Punjab announced a protest march to the national capital over “unmet promises by the Centre”.

To halt the march, a thick layer of security was put in place in Kondli, its roads barricaded and routes diverted, leading to the crippling of normal life. Several residents say they now suffer from the geographical location of their assembly–Delhi-UP border.

Kondli is a village on the outskirts of the Trans-Yamuna region of Delhi. It is situated near the UP border and is very well connected to Noida and Ghaziabad.

Its residents have been complaining of issues like robbery, women’s safety, drug abuse, sanitation, pending regularisation of the colonies and infrequent supply of water.

“It doesn’t matter which party comes or whichever candidate wins from our assembly, as things have never changed here. The basic amenities like infrastructure, water, sanitation, and sewerage are in bad shape, as well as the law and order problem,” one of the residents, Shailendra Singh, said.