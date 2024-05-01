Kondli–border village where farmers protest crippled normal life

NEW DELHI: Panic gripped Delhi’s border area Kondli earlier this year when farmers of Punjab announced a protest march to the national capital over “unmet promises by the Centre”.
To halt the march, a thick layer of security was put in place in Kondli, its roads barricaded and routes diverted, leading to the crippling of normal life. Several residents say they now suffer from the geographical location of their assembly–Delhi-UP border.
Kondli is a village on the outskirts of the Trans-Yamuna region of Delhi. It is situated near the UP border and is very well connected to Noida and Ghaziabad.
Its residents have been complaining of issues like robbery, women’s safety, drug abuse, sanitation, pending regularisation of the colonies and infrequent supply of water.
“It doesn’t matter which party comes or whichever candidate wins from our assembly, as things have never changed here. The basic amenities like infrastructure, water, sanitation, and sewerage are in bad shape, as well as the law and order problem,” one of the residents, Shailendra Singh, said.
Demography
Owing to the multilingual composition of the population, Kondli resembles a metropolis with people of diverse tongues. Besides Kondli, the assembly also includes New Kondli, a resettlement colony that came into existence after 1990. It lies adjacent to Mayur Vihar Phase - 3, Noida sector-11 and Vasundhra Enclave.
In the 2020 elections, there were 1,91,203 eligible electors, of which 1,03,863 were male, 87,328 were female and 12 voters of the third gender.
In the last seven major elections, AAP has won three times, BJP led the elections twice, and Congress also twice.
Kondli recently came into the limelight when Chief Minister Arvind Kejiwal’s wife Sunita, on April 27, held her maiden poll roadshow here in support of the AAP’s East Delhi candidate, Kuldeep Kumar. The BJP has fielded Harsh Malhotra, the general secretary of Delhi-BJP unit.The Lok Sabha polls will be held in delhi on May 25 with counting on June 4.