Mayawati unlikely to address rally in Delhi, nephew to step in

NEW DELHI: Unlike previous Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati may not address any rally in Delhi this time, though her name figures in the list of 36 star campaigners submitted before the chief electoral officer (CEO) on Monday.

The party leaders, privy to the matter, said instead a planning is underway to hold a campaign led by BSP’s national coordinator and Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand. The BSP has nominated candidates for all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital.

“The possibilities of Behenji’s participation in an election rally in Delhi are bleak. We are planning a campaign led by Akash Anandji. However, nothing has been finalised yet,” said a leader.

The BSP chief addressed election rallies in the city at strategically chosen locations in different constituencies, considering the significant presence of party sympathisers.

In 2009, she addressed a rally in Ramlila Maidan in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha, and in 2014, the venue for her meeting was Dwarka, which falls under the West Delhi parliamentary constituency. In 2019, a rally was held in Ramlila Maidan near the GTB enclave in the northwest Delhi Lok Sabha seat. She also campaigned in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.