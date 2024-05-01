NDMC deploys 8 new anti-smog guns to combat particulate matter
NEW DELHI: In a bid to multiply efforts to combat air pollution in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has deployed a fleet of eight latest anti-smog guns in areas under its jurisdiction.
The GPS-enabled devices are hydraulic operated and will be mounted on CNG-powered trucks with tanks of water capacity of 7,000 litres. “These smog guns are GPS-enabled and will be operating on the main roads of the New Delhi area from 8 am to 4 pm. These smog guns will cover 360 km every day,” the civic body said in a statement.
“The guns have the salient feature of 30-metre horizontal water throwing distance, 330-degree rotation in the horizontal plane and 60-degree tilt in the vertical axis. The size of the droplets will be in the range of 10 to 30 microns and it will have 24 stainless steel nozzles to automize the water,” the NDMC elaborated.
Each gun will have a water consumption rate of 1,500 litres per hour and will be operated by one HMV driver, one operator and one helper. They will also display environment-related messages to spread public awareness. The guns will be hired at a cost of Rs 2.87 crore for a period of two years, civic officials added.
The NDMC further said it had earlier deployed anti-smog guns mounted on the 28-ton CNG truck chassis of Tata with the largest water tank capacity of 17,000 litres for mitigating air pollution.
Due to its large water tank capacity, this anti-smog gun has a continuous runtime of three hours with non-stop water supply for spray, reducing dead mileage.
Besides this, another anti-smog gun/mist spray machine was been procured and is currently being used at Pt Pant Marg in NDMC area, the civic agency added.