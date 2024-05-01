NDMC deploys 8 new anti-smog guns to combat particulate matter

NEW DELHI: In a bid to multiply efforts to combat air pollution in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has deployed a fleet of eight latest anti-smog guns in areas under its jurisdiction.

The GPS-enabled devices are hydraulic operated and will be mounted on CNG-powered trucks with tanks of water capacity of 7,000 litres. “These smog guns are GPS-enabled and will be operating on the main roads of the New Delhi area from 8 am to 4 pm. These smog guns will cover 360 km every day,” the civic body said in a statement.

“The guns have the salient feature of 30-metre horizontal water throwing distance, 330-degree rotation in the horizontal plane and 60-degree tilt in the vertical axis. The size of the droplets will be in the range of 10 to 30 microns and it will have 24 stainless steel nozzles to automize the water,” the NDMC elaborated.