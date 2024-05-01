Chandni Chowk LS seat: No poverty, vows rich man of Gareeb party

NEW DELHI: There’s something ironical about Shyam Bharteey’s ‘Gareeb Aadmi Party.’ First his brief CV: He is 57 years old and is a contestant of his party from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk seat. The party’s election symbol is not reserved, so he has opted for ‘whistle.’ Registered in 2014, the party’s symbol for the 2015 Delhi assembly poll was ‘a plate full of food.’

Now, read on the ‘gareeb’ part of it: Bharteey is a ‘crorepati’ as per the nomination affidavit. It shows that the candidate, who is also the founder and president of the party, has wealth of over Rs 4 crore that includes his assets in gold, silver, fixed deposits and real estate.

Bharteey possesses 200 gm of gold with a market value of Rs 12 lakh while his spouse has half a kg of the yellow metal and 2 kg of silver worth Rs 32 lakh. Add to it over Rs 15 lakh of fixed and other bank deposits. The couple has two properties of Rs 3 crore and 50 lakh each Besides, they also have over Rs 15 lakh invested in fixed and other bank deposits with no loans or other liabilities. He told this newspaper that his party maybe ‘gareeb,’ but he is definitely not.