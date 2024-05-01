Nursing student hangs self in AIIMS hostel

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Nursing student was found hanging at her hostel in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Tuesday, an official said.

According to the official, a police control room call regarding the suicide of a girl at an AIIMS hostel was received around 11.30 after which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The student, a resident of Sheikhpura, Bihar, who was in B.Sc (Nursing) second year, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in the the AIIMS hostel,” a senior police official said.

He said that following the incident, a forensic crime team of the Delhi Police was called to the spot which thoroughly inspected the area and found one suicide note.

“A suicide note was found in which the girl expressed that she was in depression due to her nursing studies and preparation for the BPSC exam,” the official said, adding that no foul play was suspected.

The cops have informed the parents of the deceased woman.