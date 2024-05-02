Centre should immediately address vaccine side effects: Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday expressed his concerns over AstraZeneca’s admission that their Covid-19 vaccine can cause heart attacks and strokes, citing reports of sudden deaths in recent years and bans on the Covishield vaccine in European countries in 2021.

Bharadwaj said there was need to deal with the “rare side effects” of Covishield vaccine on a war footing and alleged that the central government has done nothing so far.

Bharadwaj said the Centre should talk to the vaccine manufacturing company, doctors and scientists for devising a mechanism to help people detect “warning signs or symptoms” of any side effects of the vaccine. “This issue should not be politicised but the Centre has been sleeping and it has done nothing so far. This vaccine was banned in many European countries in 2021 when government in our country was administering and promoting it, “ he said.