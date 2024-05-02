Centre should immediately address vaccine side effects: Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday expressed his concerns over AstraZeneca’s admission that their Covid-19 vaccine can cause heart attacks and strokes, citing reports of sudden deaths in recent years and bans on the Covishield vaccine in European countries in 2021.
Bharadwaj said there was need to deal with the “rare side effects” of Covishield vaccine on a war footing and alleged that the central government has done nothing so far.
Bharadwaj said the Centre should talk to the vaccine manufacturing company, doctors and scientists for devising a mechanism to help people detect “warning signs or symptoms” of any side effects of the vaccine. “This issue should not be politicised but the Centre has been sleeping and it has done nothing so far. This vaccine was banned in many European countries in 2021 when government in our country was administering and promoting it, “ he said.
Emphasising the gravity of the situation, Bharadwaj urged immediate action from the central government to safeguard the lives of Indian citizens. He criticised the government’s silence in the face of AstraZeneca’s admission and called for urgent measures to address what he claimed was a looming threat to the population.
Bharadwaj said there were questions in the minds of the people if the vaccine was in any way linked to the “sudden rise in heart attack cases”.
“We have seen thousands of examples in the past couple of years where young people suddenly collapsed and died on the spot,” he said.
Blood clotting in ‘very rare cases’: AstraZeneca
UK-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has admitted that in “very rare cases”, its COVID-19 vaccine can cause a blood clot-related side-effect but the causal link is unknown, according to court papers being quoted in the UK media. AstraZeneca admitted that the vaccine developed with the University of Oxford to protect against COVID-19 may cause Thrombosis, a UK daily reported.