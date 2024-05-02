Delhi: BJP candidates spell out priorities for their seats

NEW DELHI: BJP candidates Praveen Khandelwal and Yogendra Chandoliya on Wednesday outlined their comprehensive vision for their respective constituencies—Chandni Chowk and North-West Delhi.

Khandelwal while issuing the ‘Chandni Chowk 2029 Sankalp Patra’, said,“Chandni Chowk is not just an electoral area for me, it is my birthplace, my professional workplace, my social and political ground, and today, whatever I am, it’s because of the love and support I received from the residents and businessmen”.

Khandelwal highlighted key initiatives, including the redevelopment of Ramleela Maidan - Turkman Gate, addressing traffic concerns in Paschim Vihar, and the establishment of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to comprehensively develop Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, and Chandni Chowk constituencies.

Meanwhile, in another press conference, BJP candidate Yogendra Chandoliya presented his development agenda for the Northwest Lok Sabha constituency. He highlighted the achievements of the Modi government, including housing schemes for women and the Ujjwala scheme, and discussed his plans for industrial development, water management, and infrastructure improvement in the region.

“My presence among the people will be a hundred per cent. The public is rejecting the current Congress candidate (Udit Raj). He won the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 in the name of Modi Ji but failed to work properly in his constituency, and due to his divisive Marxist mentality, the BJP showed him the way out,” he said.