Delhi: Bomb hoax puts parents, children on edge

NEW DELHI: While some schools promptly evacuated the children and kept them waiting while thorough searches were conducted on the school premises, others failed to communicate the bomb threat to gaurdians, leading to major chaos outside school campuses. Principals, teachers, the education department, and the Delhi Parents Association remained active, sending messages to reassure parents that their children were safe.

Over 130 schools in Delhi-NCR received a hoax bomb threat in the early morning hours of Wednesday, triggering wide-spread panic among parents, exacerbating the turmoil outside city school gates on the eventful afternoon.

Anita Khosla, Principal of GD Goenka Public School Dwarka, stated, “The threat email, which mentioned the presence of numerous explosive devices within the school premises, prompted an immediate and decisive response from the school administration. With the safety of our students as our top priority, we swiftly evacuated students and teachers and promptly informed the police about the threatening email. Our dedicated staff also conducted a comprehensive and thorough check of the school campus to ensure everyone’s safety. We are also grateful for the swift action taken by the authorities in the face of potential danger.”

Vividh Gupta, Principal of Bal Bhawan Public School, Mayur Vihar Phase II, mentioned, “We acted swiftly and effectively managed the evacuation from the school building well in time. We contacted the nearest Station House Officer, who provided vigilant support in managing the situation outside the school. Parents were informed through WhatsApp messages, guiding them not to panic, and an entry and exit plan was shared. Since the school regularly conducts mock drills for students and teachers, everyone knows what to do and how to respond in such critical situations.”