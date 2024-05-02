Delhi govt issues advisory in aftermath of threat mail

NEW DELHI: As schools in the national capital received hoax bomb threat emails on Wednesday, the Delhi education department issued an advisory for schools in the evening, asking them to ensure that the emails received at their official email addresses are checked promptly.

Over 130 schools in Delhi-NCR received identical bomb threats via email on Wednesday, prompting mass evacuations and extensive searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

The threat was declared a hoax as “nothing objectionable” was found during the searches, police said.

“In view of the current situation wherein bomb threats were received by a few schools in Delhi in the early hours of the morning of 01.05.2024, it is advised that school administrators/ managers/ heads of government/ government-aided and unaided recognized schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCT Delhi, should ensure that emails/messages received on the official email ID of the school at any time of the day (before, during, or after school hours) are checked promptly,” read the advisory issued by the Directorate of Education.

It has also been directed that the school administration should immediately inform the district education officials concerned and the Delhi Police if anything suspicious is noticed.

“The school authorities should inform parents and concerned law enforcement authorities to initiate appropriate measures regarding the safety and security of the students in the event of any impending threats or challenges, well in time,” the advisory read.

While most schools will function normally on Thursday, some schools opted for online classes for pre-school students as they were sent Zoom links to attend classes online.