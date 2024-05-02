Delhi schools bomb threat: ‘Foreign IP’ mystery in another case yet to be solved

NEW DELHI: It was hardly the first instance when Delhi schools received threat mails insinuating the presence of explosives at school premises. Rather several schools in the national capital have received similar hoax threats in the past; and one common consequence, panic.

The threat mail that reached DPS RK Puram in February this year, claiming that two bombs had been placed within the school premises, remains untraced to an accused even to this day. According to a senior Delhi Police official, a team of cyber police station, investigating the case, had found that the alleged miscreants used a foreign IP address, indicating either the perpetrators are sitting in some other country or masking their IP address.

“The case is very tough to be cracked as the accused were using a foreign IP address and a Tor browser on the dark web,” an officer privy to the probe told this newspaper.

The Tor browser can be used for secure and anonymous internet surfing, even on the dark web. As per cyber experts, Tor is a system of network encryption that protects your privacy and anonymity online.