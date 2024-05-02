Delhi schools bomb threat: Initial probe reveals Russian domain, Arabic name

NEW DELHI: The threat e-mail received by over 130 schools in Delhi-NCR, which brought security forces in the national capital to their toes on Wednesday morning, was sent using a Russian domain, police officials said.

According to official sources, the e-mail ID used to send the bomb threat was sawariim@mail.ru. The last two letters of an e-mail ID signifies domain name of the user, ie, the domain through which the mail is likely generated. The threat email was sent from an ID ending at .ru, signifying that email ID came from a Russian domain.

However, sources maintained that it was not necessary that the email originated from Russia. “The miscreants could have used a masked IP address,” sources pointed out.

Initial probe also suggests that all the schools received the threat email from a single IP address. “These kinds of emails are usually sent using a VPN connection to enable the sender to mask the original IP address. An investigation is underway,” a police official said.

Another trajectory of the probe indicates the usage of an Arabic word ‘Sawariim’ as the name of the website. Notably ‘Sawariim’, which means clashing of swords, has been often used by the terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) since 2014 to spread propaganda.

However, officers maintained that it is highly unlikely that a terrorist organisation like ISIS could be behind the threat mails.

“Miscreants usually use names and styles associated with terror organisations like the ISIS so that their threat looks serious, and a greater sense of panic is created,” the source said, adding a multi-pronged investigation has been initiated by security forces to nab the culprits and reveal any underlying conspiracy.