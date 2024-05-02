Democracy under threat in BJP-led govt, says Kanhaiya

NEW DELHI: After visiting AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal’s wife Sunita at her official residence on Wednesday, Congress North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar said the INDIA bloc is fighting to save the democracy that is under threat in the BJP-led government.

“We are fighting against the dictatorship that is prevailing in the country. We will together save democracy and Constitution,” Kumar said while interacting with mediapersons.

The bitter rival AAP and Congress are in a poll alliance with a 4:3 seat-sharing agreement in the national capital.

When asked about the purpose of the visit, the former JNUSU president said it was a “courtesy meet.”

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was put in jail. The rights of people of Delhi were snatched by bringing an ordinance to overturn the Supreme Court judgement. The people of Delhi were humiliated,” Kumar said.

Asked about the impact of the resignation of Arvinder Singh Lovely from the post of Delhi Congress chief and his criticism of his candidature, Kanhaiya said such things happen during elections.

“During elections, it is not new that some people from a party resign or there are issues with the candidate,” he added.

Later Kumar met AAP MP Sanjay Singh at his residence. In a post on X in Hindi, he said, “Had a courtesy visit to Sanjay Singh ji at his residence and discussed election strategy of INDIA bloc in Delhi.”