IIMC to offer post-graduate degree courses

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), which was declared a deemed-to-be university earlier this year, will start offering postgraduate degree courses from the 2024-25 academic session, shared the officials.

Currently, the IIMC only offers PG diploma courses in journalism and mass communication-related fields.

Two Master of Arts (MA) programmes — in Media Business Studies, and Strategic Communication — are set to be rolled out in August, this year, IIMC Additional Director-General Nimish Rustagi said.

According to officials, these two MA courses will be offered with 40 seats each at IIMC’s New Delhi campus. IIMC, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has five regional centres.

Besides the designated 40 seats in each of the two courses, special quotas for experienced professionals and defence forces will also be offered, while the course fee will be set around Rs 2.4 lakh for one academic year, officials said.

The Masters programme in Media Business Studies (MA-MBS) offered by the mass communication institute aims to meet the demand for professional managers in the media industry, they said.