Kalkaji — Potholed lanes, encroachments, parking woes among key complaints

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Kalkaji assembly, famed for Kalkaji and Lotus temples, besides upscale colonies, has been lurking beneath the surface; residents have raised concerns over a range of civic issues that demand urgent attention.

Shilpa Sharma, a resident of Govindpuri, said that although the main roads in the area are well maintained, the by-lanes are polar opposite. “The lanes are full of potholes that get filled with water during monsoon, making it very difficult to commute,” she said.

Residents also complained of vendors setting up shop on the side of the roads, leading to significant congestion. “The problem is made worse by people parking on the roads. We have complained to authorities multiple times, but nothing gets done,” Sharma said.

Another resident, Brijesh Mandal, echoed similar sentiments, expressing frustration over the accumulation of garbage on street corners, non-functional street lights, and irregular maintenance of parks.

The assembly shot to fame in past years as it is represented by AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi. In 2020, Atishi won the constituency after defeating Dharmbir from the BJP by over 11,000 votes. AAP’s Avtar Singh had won the constituency in 2015 with an even larger margin of almost 20,000.