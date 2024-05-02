Panic, chaos over bomb scare in Delhi schools

NEW DELHI: As many as 131 schools in Delhi, five in Gurugram and three in Noida and Greater Noida were forced to evacuate their students on Wednesday morning after receiving emails that mentioned explosives being planted on school premises.

Within a few minutes, the police in the national capital and its surrounding areas swung into action even as they kept receiving PCR calls from schools, one after another.

Fire brigades were alerted and cops from almost every police station in the city began rushing to the schools “in need.” Simultaneously several teams of bomb disposal squads were deployed which launched search operations.

School authorities informed the parents about the development that gripped the city residents in panic and parents rushed out to know the well-being of their wards.

Before mounting the search operation for explosives, the police personnel first cordoned off the entire compound of every school. The children were handed over to their parents while the senior class students were allowed to go home.

For several hours, the police along with bomb disposal squads kept scanning the schools, but couldn’t find anything. By 11 am, the cops were sure enough to announce that the threats were a hoax.