The little fires under the family tree

The blistering honesty of Nusrat F. Jafri’s This Land We Call Home is comparable to the assured sun of late spring. The book begins in 1870, with the birth of Hardayal Singh—Jafri’s great-grandfather, who belonged to the nomadic Bhantu tribe of Rajasthan. A year later, in 1871, the British enacted the Criminal Tribes Act (CTA), branding various tribes as criminals, in an attempt to obfuscate their lives and cultures. Jafri’s book resurrects histories buried under the timeless violence of caste politics and socio-religious dysfunction. She writes about how her great-grandparents converted to Christianity to break free from the cycle of social stratification. But even as Christianity provided them with the means to educate their daughters and a better standard of living, they continued to struggle to find a sense of belonging in a land that they called home.

As Jafri sweeps through large chapters of Indian history, from colonial exploitation in the 19th century to the rise of the Hindu right in the 1920s and the turbulent events of communal violence during the Partition and Emergency, we access the memories of her ancestors, who bore witness to all these changes. And Jafri records it all with a curious certainty and verve, carefully placing the private and the social together. Various national events coincide and reinforce the domestic and the private lives of Jafri’s ancestors. This is a book with its own life force, alive with the vulnerabilities of its inhabitants.

Jafri also writes about social politics, and caste, and reveals the latter’s wide spread across cultures and religions. Later in life, as her mother accepts Islam as a new avenue for spiritual discovery, we learn how Jafri’s conservative paternal cousins often suggest that she is not a “pure” Muslim. However, the enduring message of the book is not the dismal reality of differences, but rather the promise of unifying intersectionalities. She writes: “Maybe we are conditioned to expect conflict around our social differences but sometimes the world astounds us by highlighting how alike we really are.” Edited excerpts from a conversation with the author: