The next chapter for Indian cuisine

As I write my weekly column for this week, I’m sitting under unbelievably gorgeous cerulean blue skies—up in the hamlet of Jilling, in the Kumaon range. Birds chirp loudly around me, and butterflies with varying exotic patterns on their wings are prancing around the mountain daisies—swaying to the cool breeze. Sitting here, it is hard to imagine that down in the plains, the early summer temperature has soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius.

The serene stupor and epiphanies are broken by the whistle of the pressure cooker in the distance. Upon this, I ask Hem ji, the caretaker and chef of the homestay I am at, about what is being cooked. “Chachiya bana rahe hain aaj,” he tells me in his quintessential shy demeanour.

The humble ‘chachiya’ is a one-pot dish native to Kumaoni kitchens, where boiled rice is cooked with buttermilk, turmeric and some pisyun loon (flavoured pahadi salt), during the summer months. The dish isn’t the fanciest, but is what you would quintessentially define as ‘comfort food’. Cooked in a risotto-like consistency with creaminess lent by the buttermilk, it is a prized recipe unfortunately being lost to time. Here at Nanda Stone, Hem ji, under the guidance of Ashish Verma—the brains behind Himalayan Bounty—is trying to document and revive the food of this region, while introducing it to the guests who come to stay here.