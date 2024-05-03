52 contractual DCW employees sacked

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government has terminated the services of 52 contractual employees of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) for allegedly occupying the posts “illegally”.
According to the Raj Niwas, the action was based on a report of a committee formed in 2017 by the then L-G Anil Baijal. The move has created a controversy as the former DCW chief and AAP MP Swati Maliwal has been alleged of holding back this action till she occupied the office.
“The Women & Child Development (WCD) Department…has terminated the services of 52 illegally appointed contractual employees of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), on the basis of a report submitted by a Committee way back in June, 2017. The Committee…had found the appointments and the processes that were followed, to be illegal and had held the appointments to be invalid ab initio. It had recommended that the appointment of existing contractual staff engaged without having sanctioned posts, without following the due procedure are void ab-initio and same cannot be allowed to continue,” an official note from the department read.
“However, the DCW and its chairperson, Ms. Swati Maliwal, who in the first instance had appointed these individuals, illegally kept the recommendations of the Committee in abeyance and the same could be moved by the WCD Department only upon her demitting office recently,” it added.
Reacting to the development, Maliwal posted a message on X where she called the move a ‘Tughlaqi Farman’ (diktat) by the L-G. “If all the contract staff is removed, the Women’s Commission will be locked. Why are these people doing this? This institution has been built with blood and sweat. Instead of giving it staff and protection, you are destroying it from its roots? I will not let the Women’s Commission be closed as long as I am alive. Put me in jail, don’t torture women,” she added.
On April 29, the WCD deputy director Navlendra Kumar Singh said Maliwal had appointed the staff without the government’s permission.
Committee report
The action was based on a report of a committee formed in 2017 by the then L-G Anil Baijal. The move has triggered a row as former DCW chief and AAP MP Swati Maliwal has been alleged of holding back this action till she occupied the office