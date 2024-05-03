52 contractual DCW employees sacked

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government has terminated the services of 52 contractual employees of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) for allegedly occupying the posts “illegally”.

According to the Raj Niwas, the action was based on a report of a committee formed in 2017 by the then L-G Anil Baijal. The move has created a controversy as the former DCW chief and AAP MP Swati Maliwal has been alleged of holding back this action till she occupied the office.

“The Women & Child Development (WCD) Department…has terminated the services of 52 illegally appointed contractual employees of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), on the basis of a report submitted by a Committee way back in June, 2017. The Committee…had found the appointments and the processes that were followed, to be illegal and had held the appointments to be invalid ab initio. It had recommended that the appointment of existing contractual staff engaged without having sanctioned posts, without following the due procedure are void ab-initio and same cannot be allowed to continue,” an official note from the department read.