AAP launches signature campaign at city markets against Kejriwal’s arrest

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday launched a signature campaign ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. People participated in the campaign, which commenced from Lajpat Nagar Central Market, expressing their sentiments by writing messages like ‘I love you Kejriwal’ and ‘Miss you Kejriwal’.

Addressing the press during the signature campaign, AAP’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar stated that Kejriwal has accomplished a lot for the people of Delhi by providing free and 24-hour electricity, water, good schools, and hospitals.

There is widespread discontent among the people of Delhi due to the BJP’s action of imprisoning such a Chief Minister. Delhiites stand in solidarity with Kejriwal, intending to oust the BJP from Delhi this time by answering with their votes, Kumar said.

“We are raising awareness among the people frequenting the market, and Kejriwal is receiving significant support. People commend his efforts in realizing the dream of 24-hour electricity, enhancing government schools and hospitals, establishing mohalla clinics, and ensuring free treatment for everyone. He abolished over 150 types of taxes, pledged Rs 1000 per month to the mothers and sisters of Delhi, and endeavoured to make Delhi the world’s leader in CCTV camera installations,” the AAP East Delhi candidate said, alleging that the BJP conspired to imprison such a Chief Minister on false charges. They even attempted to harm Kejriwal by withholding insulin in jail.