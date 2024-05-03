Kejriwal has lost trust: Kamaljeet

NEW DELHI: Filing the nomination papers from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on the BJP ticket on Thursday, the former MLA Kamaljeet Sehrawat said voters will choose her party as they have no sympathy for the jailed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
The Delhi chief minister has been under judicial custody since April 1 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. “The voters will choose the Lotus symbol while casting their votes as they have no sympathy for Arvind Kejriwal,” the former Mayor of erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation told this newspaper.
Sehrawat, 51, filed her nomination papers at the office of the returning officer at Rajouri Garden, following a grand procession also attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.
Sehrawat injured her ankle minorly after filing her nomination. In her poll affidavit, she declared her movable assets worth Rs 1.30 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 27.60 lakh. Her husband’s movable and immovable assets were worth Rs 1.17 crore and Rs 1.28 crore, respectively. She has a Master’s in Commerce from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.
At the nomination rally, Rajasthan chief minister said the people in the country have assurance of development in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his works. He said, “There is unprecedented enthusiasm for the BJP among the voters across the country’’. Puri said the Modi government has brought world-class development to West Delhi through projects like the Yadhobhumi complex in Dwarka, sports stadiums, and urban extension roads.
The BJP candidates from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk will file their nomination papers on Friday. Khandelwal’s nomination procession will be attended by Union Minister Piyush Goel and Bidhuri will be accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
On Thursday, the fourth day of the nomination process in the national capital, 15 candidates filed papers. The total number of candidates for the seven seats rose to 57. The nomination process closes on May 6. As per the details provided by Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office, less than 10 candidates have filed the nomination papers in South Delhi, New Delhi and East Delhi constituencies. Udit Raj, the Congress candidate from North West Delhi, will file his nomination papers on Friday.