Kejriwal has lost trust: Kamaljeet

NEW DELHI: Filing the nomination papers from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on the BJP ticket on Thursday, the former MLA Kamaljeet Sehrawat said voters will choose her party as they have no sympathy for the jailed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister has been under judicial custody since April 1 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. “The voters will choose the Lotus symbol while casting their votes as they have no sympathy for Arvind Kejriwal,” the former Mayor of erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation told this newspaper.

Sehrawat, 51, filed her nomination papers at the office of the returning officer at Rajouri Garden, following a grand procession also attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Sehrawat injured her ankle minorly after filing her nomination. In her poll affidavit, she declared her movable assets worth Rs 1.30 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 27.60 lakh. Her husband’s movable and immovable assets were worth Rs 1.17 crore and Rs 1.28 crore, respectively. She has a Master’s in Commerce from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.