Maliwal, AAP ministers slam L-G over termination of DCW contractual staff

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday slammed the termination order affecting 52 contractual employees of the commission.

Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, too, attacked L-G VK Saxena and the BJP over the sacking of “illegally” appointed contractual employees of the DCW, alleging that the saffron party is the “biggest threat” to women. There was no immediate reaction from the L-G office.

The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government terminated the services of 52 “illegally” appointed contractual staff of DCW, officials said on Thursday. The termination has been carried out on the basis of a report submitted by a committee way back in June, 2017.

Maliwal criticised the L-G’s decision, terming it as negative politics and counterproductive for the organization that has made significant strides in serving the women of the city. She questioned the timing of the order, noting it was issued only after her tenure as the DCW chairperson concluded.