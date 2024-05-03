MoHUA initiates takeover of 500-year-old tomb

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has initiated the process to take control of the approximate 500-year-old octagonal domed tomb, Gumti of Shaikh Ali, located next to the Defence Colony market in the national capital. The ancient edifice from the Lodi era (1451-1526) has been under the ‘unauthorized occupation’ of the local Residents’ Welfare Association.

In a recent notice to the local residents’ association, the Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the ministry asked the Defence Colony Welfare Association to remove fixtures and valuable items from the premises and to ‘hand over the unauthorized occupied possession’ to the department.

“This structure was never allotted to anyone or any organization by this office. The said ‘Gumti’ has been under unauthorized occupation by the Defence Colony Welfare Association. Therefore, it has been decided to take over the possession of the Gumti,” the ministry notice read.

Although the notice mentioned April 30 as the date for taking over the heritage structure, the L&DO is yet to assume its possession.

Communication on our part with the Land and Development Officer, Suvasish Das, to seek his response pertaining to the matter has remained unanswered.