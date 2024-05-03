Shah deepfake probe: Political leaders skip police summons

NEW DELHI: Not even a single member of any political party on Thursday appeared before Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police special cell in connection with the sharing of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s fake video, officials said.

“We have asked some of the leaders from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and one person from the Northeast. But no one turned-up for questioning on Thursday,” a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police is likely to serve a second notice to the members of the Telangana Congress in connection with the uploading and sharing of the fake video of Shah.

The four members of the Telangana Congress, who were supposed to appear before the office of the IFSO, did not come on Wednesday. “We will again ask them to appear before the IO (investigating officer), as they did not come on Wednesday,” an officer said.

The summonses were issued to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members, Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem, under sections 91 and 160 of the CrPC.

According to the police sources, if a person is served notice under section 160/91 of the CrPC, the person can either make a physical appearance before the IO or send a legal representative. According to police, about 22 people from various parties in Jharkhand, UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been served notices in connection with the case

On Wednesday, Reddy’s lawyer appeared before Delhi Police and asserted that his client had nothing to do with creating or posting the doctored video.

Noida man held for sharing Yogi deepfake

A man was arrested on Thursday by the Special Task Force of UP Police for allegedly posting an AI-generated “deepfake” video of CM Yogi Adityanath, officials said. The purported video was used to spread misleading information and anti-national narrative, the police said.