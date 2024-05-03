Traffic snarls key issue in Delhi’s noisiest Karol Bagh

NEW DELHI: Karol Bagh—a shopper’s delight with Ajmal Khan Road offering affordable readymade garments, cotton yarn and embroidered garments, Arya Samaj Road housing second-hand books market, and Bank Street with jewellery shops—has also earned a name of being the noisiest location of the national capital.

It recently recorded an average day-time decibel levels of 74.2 dB(A) in 2023, data from the Economic Survey 2023-24 shows. It was the fourth consecutive year that the station has recorded the highest average decibel levels in a year since it was set up in 2020.

Encroachments, parking woes and traffic snarls—the reasons are many.

“I have been living in the locality since the 1990s, and it used to be a quiet place with only the market area being noisy. I even remember bicycling and playing on the streets. But today, every lane is dotted with vehicles. The streets have narrowed, thanks to illegal encroachment. At times, authorities come for inspection and clear the roads. But that remains for a few days only,” a Karol Bagh resident living near Ajmal Khan Road said.

The other main issue is mushrooming coaching institutes. “Many residents have converted their houses into PGs and hostels. This has led to constant hustle and bustle. Moreover, many food outlets and stationery shops are running illegally on roads, blocking the pedestrian way and limiting the parking space,” another resident said.