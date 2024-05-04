40 deg plus forecast for Delhi: CEO orders coolers, ORS at poll stations

NEW DELHI: Anticipating heat wave conditions in the national capital on May 25, the voting day for the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi on Friday issued directions to ensure that adequate arrangements are in place at all polling stations so that no voter feels any kind of discomfort while casting a vote.

According to forecasts by several weather agencies, the maximum temperature will be above 40 degrees, and humidity will hover over 27 per cent on the Delhi polling day.

P Krishnamurthy, the CEO, convened a high-level meeting with various stakeholders and asked the departments concerned to equip each polling station with clean drinking water, shaded waiting areas with air coolers and ensure medical kits, ORS and other essential supplies are stocked.

The CEO also directed the local bodies and health departments to provide requisite paramedical staff at polling stations.

On the day of the election, a staggering 13,637 polling stations will be set up at 2,627 locations across the seven constituencies of Delhi.

To ensure the smooth running of these stations, over one lakh personnel will be on duty, as confirmed by Krishnamurthy.

Besides the new arrangements, pick-and-drop facilities for differently-abled and senior citizen voters to facilitate their participation will remain available, he said.

The first two phases of the seven-phase Lok Sabha have witnessed a dip in voting percentage compared to the 2019 general elections. One of the main causes of the dip is the prevailing heat wave conditions in many places.

Last month, the ECI held a meeting with the IMD and representatives of the Union Home Ministry to understand the developing weather situation and discuss measures.

The national capital will vote in the sixth phase.