Animal cruelty: Delhi HC comes down on spurious oxytocin use in dairies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered action against the use of spurious Oxytocin hormone in dairy operations across the national capital.

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora emphasized that administering Oxytocin amounts to animal cruelty, categorizing it as a cognizable offense under Section 12 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

In response to a petition filed by Sunayana Sibal, Asher Jessudoss, and Akshita Kukreja, the court acknowledged the alleged violations of various laws within Delhi’s dairy colonies and deemed it necessary for government authorities to enforce them.

The bench advocated for the relocation of dairy operations to areas equipped with proper infrastructure, including sewage systems, drainage, biogas plants, and sufficient grazing space for the cattle.

Notably, the court prioritized the immediate relocation of the Ghazipur Dairy and Bhalaswa Dairy due to their proximity to sanitary landfill sites, raising concerns about the potential health hazards posed by the consumption of milk from cattle exposed to hazardous waste.

“Keeping in view the apprehension that dairies next to the landfill sites can cause illness and public health hazards, this Court is prima facie of the view that these dairies need to be relocated forthwith,” the court said.

However, before issuing binding directives, the court expressed a desire to hear from relevant officials regarding the implementation of these measures.

Consequently, the court summoned key stakeholders, including the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Director of Veterinary Services (MCD), Chief Secretary of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), to participate in the proceedings scheduled for May 08.