Congress media cell coordinator held in Shah fake video case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested Arun Reddy, the administrator of the ‘Spirit of Congress’ social media handle on X, in connection with Amit Shah’s fake video case, officials said on Friday.

Reddy is the national coordinator of the social media wing of the Congress in Telangana and had allegedly played a role in “editing or circulating” the morphed video, a police official said, adding, “Reddy was arrested from Delhi.”

The police seized Reddy’s mobile phone which was allegedly used to circulate the doctored video. However, as per sources, the evidence from his phone has been deleted, so it may be sent for forensic examination.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad Police arrested five functionaries of the Telangana Congress’ social media wing but they were later granted bail.

On Sunday, Delhi Police had registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint given by the home ministry and asked social media websites ‘X’ and Facebook to share details of the accounts that uploaded the alleged morphed video.

The ‘X’ in its reply had shared the IP address, probably in Telangana, from where the video was first shared on the social media platform.