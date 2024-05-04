Delhi HC seeks varsity stand on JNUSU candidate’s plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of Jawaharlal Nehru University in a plea filed by PhD student Swati Singh against the cancellation of her candidature for the post of general secretary in the Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union polls 2023-2024.

Justice Sachin Datta issued a notice to the university as well as its Election Committee, the Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) and elected general secretary Priyanshi Arya on the plea moved by Swati Singh, a candidate of the United Left Alliance whose nomination for the post was cancelled by the authorities hours before this year’s elections held on March 22.

The petitioner said in her plea that in spite of the publication of her name in the list of valid candidates for the post of general secretary, her right to contest the poll was taken away arbitrarily, defeating the logic of free-and-fair elections.

The petition has alleged that the constitution of the GRC was in violation of laws and the body also acted in violation of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. “Issue a writ in the nature of mandamus, directing the respondent university to issue a notification for re-nomination and re-election to the post of general secretary, JNUSU elections 2023-2024.”