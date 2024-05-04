Delhi: Minor among two held for stabbing man to death

NEW DELHI: A 18-year-old man was stabbed to death by two people, including a minor, at a southeast Delhi park over an enmity due to a girl, an official said on Friday, adding that they have nabbed the culprits. The accused were identified as Dharmender (18) and a juvenile (17), both residents of a JJ camp in Okhla.

DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said that on Thursday, Okhla Industrial Area police were informed by Apollo Hospital, that a patient named Shivam, resident of JJ Camp, Okhla Phase-II was brought in an injured condition after a quarrel at Salora Park in Okhla.

Shivam was admitted to the ICU where he later succumbed to his injuries. The crime team and forensic experts were called to inspect the area. It was found that Shivam, along with two other boys and a juvenile came to Salora Park at about 5:11 p.m. Later, Shivam was found on the footpath and blood was oozing from his neck.

The officer said that the investigation revealed that the minor boy had stabbed Shivam in the neck. “A case under sections 302/34 of the IPC was registered and both accused were apprehended,” the DCP added.