Delhi: Udit Raj, Bidhuri, Khandelwal file nominations

NEW DELHI: Udit Raj from Congress while Praveen Khandelwal and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from BJP were among 33 candidates who filed their nominations in Delhi on Friday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, accompanying Khandelwal in a roadshow that started from the Red Fort, claimed that the Congress is going to be “wiped out” from entire north India after the ongoing election.

Addressing a gathering ahead of Bidhuri’s roadshow in South Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asserted that a wave in favour of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sweeping the country.

A large number of BJP workers carrying party flags and raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans marched along the roadshows of Bidhuri and Khandelwal, who greeted people from open-top vehicles.

Congress candidate Udit Raj from the North West Delhi constituency was accompanied Delhi minister Gopal Rai and senior Congress leaders.

Khandelwal (64), in his self-sworn affidavit, he declared movable assets of Rs 1.62 crore and immovable assets of Rs 5 crore. The movable and immovable assets of his wife are worth Rs 81.20 lakh and Rs 4.08 crore, respectively. He also reported movable assets of Rs 18.71 lakh under the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) Act. Khandelwal has liabilities of Rs 3.85 crore while that of his wife is Rs 2.20 crore. He completed his graduation from Delhi University’ Ramjas College.