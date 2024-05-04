Doing best to deal with bomb threats: Delhi DoE

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has a “zero-tolerance policy” in matters of safety in schools and its officials are doing their best to ensure the effective implementation of the guidelines for dealing with disasters, including bomb threats, the Delhi High Court was told.

In a status report dated April 29, the DoE said it has issued several directions to the institutions to “step up” their safety and security measures, including a circular dated April 16 on precautionary measures and the role of the school authorities in cases of bomb threats.

The DoE’s stand was filed in response to a petition raising concerns regarding bomb threats in schools.

“Bomb threat is an issue of law and order and specifically, pertain with the police authority and internal security agencies... The department has issued a specific circular dated 16.04.2024 on dealing with bomb threats to schools and issued guidelines on precautionary measures and roles of the school authorities,” the DoE said before the court.

Petitioner Arpit Bhargava, a lawyer by profession, filed the petition in 2023 in the wake of a hoax bomb threat in DPS, Mathura Road. Additionally, the DoE informed that it called an emergent meeting last month to discuss safety plan for students and staff of schools.