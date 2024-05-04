ED wanted Delhi CM’s arrest from Day 1 in excise case: AAP

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah, in an interview, had revealed that the Enforcement Directorate had intended to arrest the Delhi Chief Minister even when issuing the very first summons, thus affirming AAP’s insinuatuion that Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED was made under a conspiracy.

Addressing the press, AAP leader Atishi alleged that Union home minister in an interview with a news channel made it clear that the ED intended to arrest Kejriwal from the very first time it sent him a summons. “Since the day Kejriwal started getting ED summons, AAP openly said that this was a conspiracy to arrest him,” Atishi said, claiming the summons were not sent by the ED, but the BJP. “Even then BJP spokespersons used to say that ED is an independent investigation agency and they have nothing to do with the summons,” she said.

She alleged that the BJP is afraid of Kejriwal for he can expose the 10 years of its misrule. “Amit Shah himself said the BJP-ruled Centre and their ED had intention from the very first day to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and put him in jail,” Atishi said. She claimed that Shah said that the summonses were a pretext to call Kejriwal and arrest him.