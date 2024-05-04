Inmate stabbed to death in Tihar Jail by foreign prisoner

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old inmate at Tihar Jail was allegedly stabbed to death inside the jail premises by a fellow prisoner from Afghanistan on Friday “without any serious provocation”, officials said. According to the official, the deceased, identified as Deepak (29), a resident of Shakurpur, was lodged in prison in a robbery-cum-murder case, and worked as a ‘sewadar’. He was attacked inside Jail Number 3 of Tihar jail where he was lodged.

Sharing details, DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said the Hari Nagar police station on Friday received information from DDU Hospital that undertrial prisoner Deepak had been brought dead. “He had sustained one stab injury in the chest. Deepak was lodged in Central Jail-3, Tihar Prison. Information regarding the same has been given to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (West) for appointing an MM (Metropolitan Magistrate), West Tis Hazari Court, for conducting proceedings under section 176 CrPC,” said the DCP.

He said the accused inmate identified as Abdul Bashir Akhondzada (44), a citizen of Afghanistan, is lodged in an attempt to murder case filed at Lajpat Nagar police station.

The DCP added that the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and no ‘gang angle’ has come to notice in this regard. “As per the information, some altercation has taken place between the accused and the deceased in the morning over food,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior prison officer told the newspaper that the prison staff and Quick Response Teams had immediately rushed to the site to control the situation (within half a minute) and apprehended the attacker.